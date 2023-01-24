Police in Elko say they've arrested a man accused of stealing an off-road vehicle from a dealership and leading police on a short chase.
On January 23, 2023 at approximately 1:40 am, Elko Police Department Officers were dispatched to a local motorsports dealership for a report of a theft in progress.
Upon arrival, officers noticed the possible theft and attempted to intervene.
The suspect identified as 39-year-old Enrique Franco attempted to run the stolen off-road vehicle through a fence that surrounds the dealership property, resulting in damage to the vehicle and the fence.
Officers located Franco hiding in an undeveloped area adjacent to the dealership.
After a brief foot chase, Franco was taken into custody.
Franco was booked into the Elko County Jail on the following charges:
- Burglary
- Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle
- Possession of Stolen Property
- Destruction of Real or Personal Property
- Resisting a Public Officer
He was booked into the Elko County Jail on the aforementioned charges, without further incident.
Two EPD Officers sustained minor injuries during the incident.
One Officer was treated and released at NNRH for a laceration to his hand, that required stitches.
(Elko Police)