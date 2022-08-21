Residents in a Elko neighborhood had to be evacuated earlier this week after the Elko Bomb Squad were called to a report of a suspicious package.
On Thursday, August 18, 2022 at approximately 7:00 a.m., Elko Police Department (EPD) Officers responded to the 700 block of Cedar St. for a report of suspicious circumstances.
Upon arrival, officers learned a male subject placed what appeared to be a backpack under bushes against a residence.
Once the subject placed the backpack, the reporting party advised the subject had walked away.
EPD Officers evacuated the area residences.
The Elko Bomb Squad was dispatched and x-rayed the item.
The x-ray revealed suspicious items in the pack that resembled pipe bombs.
Bomb techs breached the pack and determined it did not contain hazardous items.
There is currently no danger to the public.
The owner of the pack was subsequently located and interviewed by officers.
The investigation is ongoing.