Elko Police are asking for your help finding a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that happened on Saturday.
On July 15th police responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit in the area of 5th Street and Wilson Avenue in Elko.
The vehicle, described as a red SUV, did not stop after striking a woman who suffered a compound fracture to her ankle, according to a Facebook post from the Elko Police Department.
Anyone with any information on the identity of the driver is asked to call Officer Aaron Gray at (775) 777-7300.