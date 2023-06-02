Emergency crews pulled a body from the Truckee River east of Rock Park Friday morning.
Crews were called out to the scene just before 8:45 a.m.
Truckee River Bike Path from Rock Park to McCarran Bridge is currently shut down while crews investigate.
It's currently unknown how long the unidentified body was in the river, or how it got in the water.
We have a crew on scene right now getting more details.
On May 23rd, crews pulled out a body, also from the Truckee River, near Coney Island Drive in Sparks.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.