The Washoe County coroner has identified the body pulled from the Truckee River on Tuesday as a 49-year-old man.
The medical examiner says Loren Nichols is believed to be homeless, but that's still under investigation.
The cause and manner of death is currently pending the completion of an autopsy and toxicology testing.
Authorities were called to the area of Coney Island Drive close to South McCarran Blvd. around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
Sparks Police say someone on a bike path nearby saw the body in the river and called 911.