The Nevada Dept. of Agriculture says a horse that attended this year's Reno Rodeo recently tested positive for Equine Infectious Anemia.
The Reno Rodeo Association recommends that anyone with a horse in attendance during the dates of June 20-26 contact their veterinarian for further information and recommendations.
Earlier this week, state health officials announced that a horse tested positive for Equine Infectious Anemia at a facility in Clark County during routine testing.
A quarantine was issued for the undisclosed facility and all horses on the premises will undergo testing to prevent potential spread of the disease.
“We are working closely with local veterinarians and the facility to address the situation and prevent the potential spread of disease,” said NDA State Veterinarian Dr. Amy Mitchell.
Equine species, including horses, donkeys and mules, are required to have a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection and submit proof of a negative EIA test within 12 months prior to entry as part of Nevada's entry requirements. Negative EIA tests are required for movement between all states and the U.S. Department of Agriculture lists EIA requirements for importation into the U.S.
EIA is transmitted through blood contact and cannot be spread through coughs, sneezes or casual contact. This is a reportable disease, meaning when veterinarians diagnose it, they are required to notify the NDA, per NRS 571.160.
A list of reportable diseases can be found at agri.nv.gov. EIA can cause fever, weakness, swelling, irregular heartbeat and low red blood cell count. It cannot be transmitted to humans and is not a public health risk, therefore details about the facility cannot be released, per Nevada Revised Statute (NRS) 571.160.