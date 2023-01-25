Facebook parent Meta is reinstating former President Donald Trump’s personal account after two-year suspension following the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The company said in a blog post Wednesday it is adding “new guardrails” to ensure there are no “repeat offenders” who violate its rules.
Trump’s spokesperson did no immediately respond to a request for comment on the decision.
He was suspended on Jan. 7, a day after the deadly 2021 insurrection.
Other social media companies also kicked him off their platforms, though he was recently reinstated on Twitter after Elon Musk took over the company.
In its announcement, Meta said, "We know that any decision we make on this issue will be fiercely criticized. Reasonable people will disagree over whether it is the right decision. But a decision had to be made, so we have tried to make it as best we can in a way that is consistent with our values and the process we established in response to the Oversight Board’s guidance."
To read Meta's full statement, click on this line.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)