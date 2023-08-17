With started out as just a boarding and grooming facility, has since been transformed with a brand-new vet clinic. The Fantasia Pet Resort opened their brand new clinic yesterday to help with the shortage of vet clinics we're seeing in our area.
The owner of the resort, Cody Koch, saw the struggle people were having to get their dogs into grooming and daycare without having an efficient way to get the animals required shots and wellness checks.
“Either vets are at full capacity, and they aren’t taking on more clients, or they're several months booked out, some people plan their trips last minute so having this additional service helps,” Koch said.
In Phase 1, the clinic provides everything from vaccinations, wellness checks, dental exams, blood panels and minor surgeries like stitches.
They're hoping to implement a phase 2 where they'll be able to perform major surgeries.
“We are going to be expanding, and also we’re on the search for looking for other veterinarians, we’re open to multiple ideas whether a veterinarian wants to work one day a week or have a full practice,” Koch said.
They told us that what separates them from other clinics is their primary vet, Dr. Rob Cocanour, with 50 years of experience.
“It's great to be able to provide a service and be connected with people and their dogs, I’ve always enjoyed that, it’s been a privilege to be a veterinarian," Cocanour said.
In their first two days of opening, they had 31 clients, which is considered a lot for a brand-new clinic.
The clinic's overall goal is to become a full-fledged vet hospital.
They will also be holding a grand opening event sometime in September. You can contact them at 775-322-1199 or visit their website: Fantasia Pet Resort – Dog Boarding, Grooming, and Day Care in Reno, NV