A federal judge in Ohio is blocking the military from disciplining a dozen U.S. Air Force officers who are asking for religious exemptions to the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine.
The officers are mostly from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio.
They along with a handful of airmen and reservists filed a lawsuit in February after their exemption requests were denied.
A U.S. District Court judge in Cincinnati granted a preliminary injunction last week that will stay in place until the lawsuit is resolved.
Last week, a federal judge in Texas barred the Navy from taking action against sailors objecting to being vaccinated on religious grounds.
