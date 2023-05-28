Deputies in Storey County arrested a man who allegedly stealing nearly $80,000 of products from a company at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center.
On May 16, Storey County Deputies were made aware of an arrest warrant issued out of Virginia Township Justice Court.
Deputes served the arrest warrant in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center (TRIC) area of the county on 48-year-old Timothy McDowell from Fernley, and he was booked into Storey County Detention Center.
McDowell was arrested for theft amounting to nearly $80,000 of product from a company at the TRIC.
The sheriff's office says this was a three-month investigation that involved agencies nationwide.
(Storey County Sheriff's Office)