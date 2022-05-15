On Sunday May 15th, 2022, the India Association of Northern Nevada held a community event called the Festival of Colors, in celebration of Indian heritage.
Not only were attendees able to throw bright colored holi powder around but they had the chance to try a variety of Indian food and drinks there. Mountain Mike's even served up different Indian pizza flavors.
The event had games, activities like face painting, along with music for guests to enjoy.
About India Association of Northern Nevada:
"The goal of the organization is to bring the all the citizens of the Indian subcontinent together and celebrate various community events. IANN is the premier Indian-American organization in Northern Nevada Region, representing immigrants from the Indian subcontinent and their progeny living in Northern Nevada. In early years, the Association had played a major role in bringing together a small, but growing, Indian-American community by celebrating the festivals of India, by organizing musical events, and so on. Over the decade, IANN has also encouraged the children and the youth to uphold the cultural heritage of their forebears by organizing cultural programs at various events such as Diwali Celebrations, India Festival, Summer Picnic etc."