Fire crews responded to the area of Eastbound I-80 near West McCarran Blvd due to a report of a brush fire around 4 p.m. Friday, June 10.
Eastbound I-80 was shut down from West McCarran Blvd. to Keystone Ave. for a about two hours as crews worked to contain the fire.
As of 5:30 p.m., RFD says the fire is contained at less than 7 acres with no reported damages to structures or personal property.
Investigators say the fire was caused by a down powerline.
