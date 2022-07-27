...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 10 PM
PDT SATURDAY...
* CHANGES...No significant changes.
* WHAT...Near record daytime high temperatures of 99 to 104
forecast Thursday through Saturday, with well above normal
overnight low temperatures of 65 to 75.
* WHERE...All of Western Nevada and Northeast California,
including Reno and Sparks, Carson City, Minden, Yerington,
Fallon, Fernley, Lovelock, Hawthorne, Gerlach, Susanville, and
Cedarville.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 10 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...High risk of heath health impacts for much of the
population, especially those without sufficient cooling or
hydration resources, and those outdoors for extended periods
of time.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While daytime high temperatures will be
near or above records, limited overnight cooling will
exacerbate heat health impacts especially for those without
air conditioning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
&&