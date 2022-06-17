4:47 p.m. UPDATE:
A firefighter and one other person suffered minor injuries in a structure fire that happened in northwest Reno Friday afternoon.
An official on scene says the firefighter suffered smoke inhalation and the other was injured suffered animal bite, scratches while trying to save a dog.
Two structures were affected from an outdoor fire between two houses.
No foul play is suspected at this time and the cause of the fire is under investigation
The Reno Fire Department is responding to a report of a structure fire in northwest Reno Friday afternoon.
The fire was reported just before 3:00 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022 and is on the 5300 block of Twin Creeks Road.
It is unknown at this time how the fire started and if anyone is injured.
This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more