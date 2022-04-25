The Reno Punk Rock Flea Market, also known as the Flea, will celebrate its five year anniversary on April 30 and May 1, 2022, with a massive two-day event featuring 15 bands, 150 vendors, food trucks, kids crafts, and more at the Generator’s new facility located at 2450 Oddie Boulevard in Sparks.
Festivities will take place each day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., all ages are welcome and children under 12 are free while admission is $5 pre-sale, $7 at door.
Proceeds from the celebration will benefit local nonprofit and makerspace community The Generator, along with participating bands.
While listening to live punk from 15 local and out-of-town bands including Vampirates, Dog Party and Elephant Rifle, attendees will be able to enjoy food and libations from five food trucks, shop wares from more than 150 vendors, participate in activities like car smashing and sign up for volunteer shifts with local organizations in the mutual aid lounge.
The Car Smash, Possum Pile and Drag Story Time (featuring local drag queens) have always been a staple of the Flea but this year they’re adding more interactive elements including a bounce house, a half pipe, an inflatable slide, a kid’s balance bike course from The Little Rider Foundation and a battle beam gladiator pit.
The hours between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. each day are designated as quieter hours for families and neuro-divergent attendees. These morning hours include a special daily Punk Rock Yoga session with Juice Box Yoga.
“The entire Reno Punk Rock Flea crew is beyond stoked to bring the community the wildest flea yet,” said Jessi Sprocket Janusee, Reno Punk Rock Flea co-founder. “As we begin to heal from the last two difficult years it’s so important to bring back these big events that connect, inspire and support the local art and music scene.”
This year the team is adding an additional all ages kick-off party Friday, April 29, at West Street Market. This is the first time organizers have offered an all-ages show outside of The Generator. There will also be a 21 and over kick-off party on Friday at The Elbow Room and an after-party on Saturday night at Alturas on 4th street. The Flea market crew is happy to continue to expand their all age offerings to bring even more inclusivity to the event.
“It’s exciting to see the flea grow every year and I’m excited for this year as the biggest yet,” commented local artist, zine editor and merch lead Ray Frost. “I’m so glad I’ve had the chance to be a part of this these past five years.”
To learn more about The Reno Punk Rock Flea Market, visit www.rprfm.org.