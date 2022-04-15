The Food Bank of Northern Nevada will host a Feed NV and the Sierra drive-through food drop-off event on Friday, April 15 from 9 am – 12 noon at Scheels, located at 1200 Scheels Drive in Sparks.
FBNN says there have been significant increases in the number of people needing assistance from the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
The organization is gathering food for families throughout the 90,000 square mile service area.
There are four categories of food that are urgently needed.
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is asking for the following non-perishable, non-expired canned food categories at the drive:
- Entrées (Soups, Chili’s, etc.)
- Protein (Tuna, Chicken, Beans)
- Canned fruit (Packed in water or juice preferred)
- Canned vegetables (Low sodium preferred)
Those attending and donating at the Feed NV and the Sierra drive-through food drive should expect to stay in their cars and have their donations unloaded by volunteers. Food donations will be taken from cars right in front of the main entrance at Scheels.
For those who are not able to attend the food drive, they can Text the word FeedNV with an amount to 50155 to donate online. Every $1= 3 meals.
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada says it has seen tremendous increases in the need for food services since the beginning of the pandemic. In 2019, the organization was helping approximately 91,000 people per month. That number has risen to an average of 115,000 people per month.
(Food Bank of Northern Nevada)