Today, June 13, marked the very first day of Summer break 2022, kicking off the Food Bank of Northern Nevada's Kids Café Summer meal program. The Food Bank partners up with the Nevada Department of Agriculture and the USDA while handling donations to fill in the blanks to help make the program accessible to anyone who needs it.
This year, the Kids Café is on a hybrid system mixed with how the program worked before COVID and what it's been like for the past couple of years.
Aramelle Wheeler, the marketing Communications Coordinator for the Food Bank, says her first role when she started was working with the Kids Café program and the Child Nutrition Services. She thinks it's special, as a community, to make sure all of the kids are getting the meals they need to be able to go into summer break and enjoy their time off from school instead of worrying about being hungry.
While the program is geared towards kids, it's just as much for the adults and entire family. Wheeler says "Not only are the kids getting all the food that they need, but that parents aren't left feeling like they have to skip meals in order to make that happen for their children."
Wheeler also mentions they've seen a significant increase in the number of families looking to the food bank to get assistance with meeting their families needs. She says "All are being impacted by the increase in prices in gas and food and rent." This further impacts those who were already struggling, making programs like the Kids Café even more essential.
"It absolutely warms my heart to know that this is something that's available for anybody in our community who needs it," Wheeler says.
Kids Café 2022 Schedule:
- Daily service
- Meals to be picked up every Monday - Friday when they're available
- For kids 2 to 18-years-old
- Waiver allowing kids to receive their meals and take them off site is available