The Food Bank of Northern Nevada says the 2023 Kids Cafe summer meals schedule will begin at most sites on June 20 with five sites starting on June 15.
Kids Cafe is a program offering free meals to children and youth when school is out of session. There is no paperwork or forms to qualify and meals are open to all children ages 2 – 18.
Kids Cafe summer meals are offered daily with most sites offering Saturday service, which is new to the program this year.
Free meals are available at more than 40 locations in the Reno/Sparks area and meals must be eaten on site.
The entire schedule can be viewed at fbnn.org.
Also available is the locator map at fbnn.org that allows families to search for the sites that are most convenient for them.
Meals are served to children at parks, recreation centers, libraries, schools, housing complexes and more. The program would not be possible without the many partners who help to make this happen.
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada works with a number of community partners to make this program the best it can be.
The Food Bank recognizes the efforts of Washoe County School District Nutrition Services, City of Reno, City of Sparks, Nevada, Department of Agriculture, the Washoe County Library System, the Sun Valley General Improvement District, and the Children’s Cabinet.
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is an equal opportunity employer and provider.