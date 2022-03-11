The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (LTBMU) is seeking public comments on a proposal to remove hazardous trees from the Caldor Fire area.
The Tahoe Basin Caldor Hazard Tree and Fuels Reduction Project would improve safety and reduce fuel loading by removing fire-killed trees or those likely to die because of fire damage as well as other trees that pose a hazard to roads, trails, private property boundaries and developed recreation sites impacted by the Caldor Fire.
“Improving public safety by reducing the amount of hazard trees within the popular trail network damaged by the Caldor Fire is a top priority,” said Forest Supervisor, Erick Walker. “The project is also an important step toward helping our community heal and re-engage with the land they love.”
The proposed project aligns with the recently announced 10-year strategy to confront the wildfire crisis in areas adjacent to national forests where wildfires pose the most immediate threat. The strategy, Confronting the Wildfire Crisis: A Strategy for Protecting Communities and Improving Resilience in America’s Forests, combines historic investment with years of planning and research to dramatically increase the scale of forest health treatments over the next decade.
The project area includes approximately 1,528 acres of National Forest System (NFS) lands burned during the Caldor Fire and approximately 50 acres of NFS lands disturbed during Caldor Fire suppression actions.
The proposal also includes the planting of native trees and vegetation in priority areas impacted by dozer line construction and in areas where hazard trees are removed.
The proposed action with instructions on how to comment is available at https://go.usa.gov/xt7VX.