The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force conducted a joint investigation into multiple suspects who were residing in a residence on Kenai Drive in the Double Diamond area.
Several suspects were identified as committing fraud related crimes.
After investigating several of these crimes a search warrant was executed at the residence after several arrests had been made.
It happened just before noon on Kenai near Gold Belt Drives off of Veterans Parkway.
The following subjects were cooperative and arrested for the following:
Tehki Bill-32 year old Reno resident: Possession of Forged Instrument X4, Attempted Utter Ficticious Bill X4, Attempted Obtain Money Under False Pretenses X4, Identity Theft, Possession of Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Forgery Lab.
Cuong Dang- 52 year old Reno resident: Possession of Forged Instrument X2, Attempted Utter Ficticious Bill X2, Attempted Obtain Money Under False Pretenses X2, and Possession of Controlled Substance.
Sean McManus- 55 year old resident of Reno: Lyon County Petty Theft warrant, and ID Theft to avoid Prosecution.
Karen Williams- 46 year old Reno resident: Obstructing an Officer.
It happened just before noon on Kenai near Gold Belt Drives off of Veterans Parkway.