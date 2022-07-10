The Sierra Nevada Lavender & Honey Festival returned for a fourth “scent-sational” year in Idlewild Park on Sunday.
With its roots in local agriculture, the festival features all things lavender and honey, along with event-themed food and drink, arts and crafts, music, entertainment, kids’ zone, and more.
After a two-year COVID hiatus, festival organizers were eager to bring the festival back, and it returned with lots of new attractions, in addition to festival favorites.
A honey-tasting booth had attendees taste the nuances of honey from different honey producers, and the Busy Bee Family Zone returns with lots of activities for the kids.
“Entertainment will ‘bee’ especially fun this year,” said festival organizer Ann Louhela. “Come for the debut of our entertainment emcee — the one and only Lav’ander Lounge Fairy, played by the ever-popular Mary Bennett of Brüka Theatre.” The opening act will be Brüka’s play, The Giving Tree, followed by a day of music from local bands.
Louhela continued to say that since its inception, the goal of the festival has been to demonstrate the positive impact of local agriculture on our community and to support local farms and businesses.
More than 90 local businesses participated, with farms, artisans and community organizations an integral part of the festival.