Weather Alert

...Heat, Smoke, and Thunderstorms This Week... * HEAT - Temperatures will warm above average this week with triple digit heat likely for many lower elevations in western Nevada. The Reno airport has a 30% chance of hitting 100 degrees on Monday and Tuesday. Most of the Sierra will remain in the Low Risk for heat related illness while the remainder of northeastern California and far western Nevada will be at Moderate Risk. There are pockets of High Risk in Mineral, Churchill, and Pershing Counties from Monday morning into Tuesday evening. Consider reducing, canceling or rescheduling strenuous activities to a cooler time of the day. Individuals at risk should remain in the coolest available place. Never leave children or animals in a vehicle for any amount of time as the temperature inside a car rapidly heats to a deadly level. * SMOKE - Enjoy the break from the smoke and haze today because it will likely be short-lived. Smoke from the Washburn Fire near Yosemite will return to Mono County as early as Monday afternoon. Latest simulations show west winds pushing the smoke into portions of the Tahoe Basin, Alpine, Douglas, and Lyon counties Monday evening into Tuesday morning. For the latest air quality conditions and recommendations go to www.airnow.gov. * THUNDERSTORMS - The hotter temperatures will bring increased chances for thunderstorms starting Tuesday afternoon into the end of the week. The best potential will be in Mono and Mineral counties. Biggest concerns with any storms that develop will be for gusty and erratic outflow winds and dry lightning. If you have outdoor plans, be sure to finish early in the day to avoid the heat and lightning risk.