In a collaborative effort to connect health and community resources to community members of all ages, local community partners are hosting a free Family Health Festival at Neil Road Recreation Center on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Over 30 organizations are expected to be on-site and will also be raffling off 6 bikes donated by the Kiwanis Bike Program.
Local partners participating in this event include:
• Food Bank of Northern Nevada
• Washoe County Health District
• 5210 Healthy Washoe
• Immunize Nevada
• Community Health Alliance
• Renown Health
• Healthy Smile Healthy Child
• United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra
Free services such as dental, skin cancer screenings, blood pressure checks, Medicaid info, routine vaccines and more will be available.
The Family Health Festival is organized by a committee of local health and community-focused agencies. Washoe County Health District, Immunize Nevada, Food Bank of Northern Nevada, Renown, Community Health Alliance, and United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra work together with local organizations to increase awareness of available resources and improve community health with direct service focused events.
WHEN: Wednesday, May 4, 2022 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Event set-up begins 3 p.m. WHERE: Neil Road Recreation Center 3925 Neil Rd, Reno, NV 89502 FREE SERVICES: • Food Bank Mobile Pantry • COVID-19, Flu & Other Routine Vaccines* • Dental Screenings • Skin Cancer Screenings • Blood Pressure Checks • Nevada Health Link Insurance Enrollment Assistance • WIC Information • Food Stamps / SNAP Registration • Children’s Books* • Basic Needs Resources • Medicaid Information *while supplies last The Family Health Festival is organized by a committee of local health and community-focused agencies. Washoe County Health District, Immunize Nevada, Food Bank of Northern Nevada, Renown, Community Health Alliance, and United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra work together with local organizations to increase awareness of available resources and improve community health with direct service focused events