More than 270 students at Pine Middle School attended Google’s 'Online Safety Roadshow' to learn how to be smart about the content they share online.
Google representatives talked about online safety practices and the local impact internet safety has on kids.
The safety road show focused on five tips to for kids to stay safe - a couple of those tips are sharing content with care, being aware of scams, and securing information with strong passwords.
"Google's putting on a great presentation with the right information and I could tell they're paying attention to it. It's interactive so they're getting involved in it, I think they're going to learn a lot from today,” says Nevada Lieutenant Governor Stavros Anthony.
Google says the event is part of their initiative to help empower young people with the tools and training they need to safely explore online.