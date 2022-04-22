Gov. Sisolak, Environmental Advocates Celebrate Earth Day with United Call for Climate Action

Today, Governor Sisolak and Assemblywoman Nguyen joined the Nevada Conservation League, outdoor recreation leaders, artists, and youth activists to urge federal leaders to pass transformative climate legislation that invests in the health of our planet and develops a 21st-century, clean energy economy.
Community leaders called for bold action on Earth Day with a new climate mural as their backdrop. The wall mural, painted by Las Vegas based, Brazilian artist Guilherme Lemes, brings together the his passion for art and connection to nature.
Governor Steve Sisolak said “I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished in Nevada together so far, but we can and we must do more across all sectors and levels of government. Climate change doesn’t just impact some of us – it impacts all of us. We owe it to the next generation to reduce our emissions and take action that will protect our communities and our natural resources from climate change. And this is going to take all of us. I am proud to be a partner in this important work.”
Earlier this week, Governor Sisolak joined a multi-state letter to President Biden highlighting the costs of climate inaction and the urgency to accelerate clean energy investments to address the climate crisis and help lower energy costs.
“Nevada is at the frontlines of the climate crisis. From record-breaking temperatures, raging wildfires that scorched the West, to historic droughts, we know now is the time to act. The climate crisis is threatening our communities, and we must protect Nevadans from dangerous extreme weather events and the peril posed now and in the future. Today, we’re demanding Congress pass comprehensive climate legislation to build an affordable clean energy economy that creates jobs, cuts pollution, protects our health, and advances environmental justice," said Nevada Conservation League Communications Director Angelyn Tabalba.
The new climate mural can be found in Downtown Las Vegas on the corner of First St. and Coolidge.
(Nevada Conservation League)