Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo has announced Jim Wells as his incoming Deputy Chief of Staff and Michele Shull as his incoming Executive Assistant.
“I’m pleased to welcome Jim Wells and Michele Shull to my team,” said Governor-elect Joe Lombardo. “Jim brings an unrivaled understanding of policy issues and decades of management experience to our team, while Michele brings administrative expertise and valuable institutional insight to my administration. Jim and Michele are two outstanding additions, and I’m deeply grateful for their willingness to serve our state.”
A longtime Carson City resident, Jim Wells began his career as an accountant, before going on to serve at nearly every level of state government. Most recently, Wells served as the Director of the Department of Administration and Governor’s Finance Office from 2015 to 2018. Prior to that, Wells served as the Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Public Employees’ Benefits Program, as the Deputy Superintendent for Administration and Fiscal Services at the Nevada Department of Education, and as the Chief Deputy Controller and Chief Accountant at the Nevada State Controller's Office.
Originally from Las Vegas, Michele Shull has served as the Judicial Chambers Administrator to Justice James Hardesty since 2005. Prior to her work for Justice Hardesty at the Nevada Supreme Court, Shull worked at a Reno law firm for 20 years before transitioning to serve as a Judicial Assistant for then-District Court Judge Hardesty.
Wells and Shull join incoming Chief of Staff Ben Kieckhefer, Policy Director Michawn Rich, and Communications Director Elizabeth Ray on Governor-elect Lombardo’s staff.
Governor-elect Lombardo previously announced the leadership and working committee chairs of the Lombardo Transition Team, which is chaired by Ryan Erwin. Inaugural committee plans and working committee members will continue to be announced in the coming days and weeks.
(Office of Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo)