Update, March 16, 2023:
This afternoon, Governor Joe Lombardo amended his declaration of emergency to include additional areas that have been impacted by the ongoing severe weather in northern Nevada.
Areas now impacted by the weather include: Carson City, Churchill County, Douglas County, Esmeralda County, Elko County, Eureka County, Humboldt County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Mineral County, Nye County, Storey County, Washoe County, Walker River Paiute Tribe, White Pine County, Yerington Paiute Tribe, and the Yomba Shoshone Tribe.
This amendment also directs the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) to formally request assistance through the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program.
Furthermore, this amendment authorizes the Lincoln County Commission to compel mandatory evacuations on account of potential flooding that may occur should one or more of the dams in Lincoln County breach.
Yesterday, Governor Lombardo and First Lady Donna Lombardo went on an aerial tour of some of the areas impacted by the recent rain and flooding in northern Nevada with the Nevada National Guard and the Nevada Department of Emergency Management (DEM).
This afternoon, Governor Joe Lombardo issued an update on the state response to the severe weather that has impacted Nevada.
“As severe weather continues across the state, I want to assure all Nevadans that we are working continuously with state and federal partners to mitigate damage and expedite recovery efforts,” said Governor Joe Lombardo. “I’m grateful for the outstanding efforts of our first responders and for the resiliency of Nevadans throughout the unprecedented storms this winter. I urge all Nevadans to continue to stay safe and remain prepared over the next few days.”
Since Thursday, March 9, severe weather has brought heavy rainfall, flooding, and infrastructure damage to northern Nevada.
March 11, 2023:
This evening, Governor Joe Lombardo amended his declaration of emergency to include additional counties that have been impacted by the ongoing severe weather in northern Nevada.
Areas now impacted by the weather include: Carson City, Churchill County, Douglas County, Esmeralda County, Elko County, Eureka County, Humboldt County, Lyon County, Mineral County, Nye County, Storey County, Washoe County, White Pine County, and the Yomba Shoshone Tribe. As severe weather conditions continue throughout the weekend, the emergency declaration may be further updated to include additional affected counties and tribal nations.
Since Thursday, severe weather has brought heavy rainfall, flooding, and infrastructure damage to northern Nevada.
“As this severe weather continues to impact more residents across northern Nevada, I again urge all Nevadans to stay safe, travel cautiously, and to follow all local guidance. State and federal partners will continue to monitor local damage and will work quickly to assess needed repairs across northern Nevada.”
As severe weather conditions continue, further flooding and infrastructure damage are anticipated throughout the region.
The declaration of emergency from Governor Lombardo will enable the counties of Churchill, Douglas, and Lyon to receive state and federal assistance as they work to protect citizens and repair damage from the storms.
“Tonight, I am declaring a state of emergency for the severe weather impacting northern Nevada. This state of emergency declaration will enable Churchill, Lyon, and Douglas County to receive state and federal support and resources, which will enable the counties to better protect their residents and mitigate storm damage. I urge all Nevadans to stay safe, travel cautiously, and to follow all local guidance throughout the continuation of this severe weather.”
Should weather conditions worsen in the coming hours, this emergency declaration may be amended to include additional affected counties and tribal nations.
