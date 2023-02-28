Governor Joe Lombardo announced his selections for two new judicial appointments. Governor Lombardo appointed Danielle “Pieper” Chio to the Eighth Judicial District Court, Department 7 and Jacob A. Reynolds to the Eighth Judicial District Court, Department 29.
“I’m pleased to announce that I have appointed Danielle “Pieper” Chio and Jacob Reynolds to the Eighth Judicial District Court,” said Governor Joe Lombardo. “Danielle is an experienced prosecutor and Jacob is an expert civil litigator, and I’m grateful for their willingness to serve our state. I’m confident that they will both use their experience and wisdom to serve their fellow Nevadans with the utmost fairness, honor, and integrity.”
Danielle “Pieper” Chio most recently served as the Chief Deputy District Attorney in the Clark County District Attorney’s Office. Throughout her 18 years of distinguished service in the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, she served in the Homicide Unit, Gangs Unit, Special Victims Unit, and in General Litigation. “Pieper” Chio received her B.A. from Whittier College and her J.D. from the McGeorge School of Law at the University of the Pacific.
Jacob Reynolds has an extensive background in civil litigation, most recently serving as the Chief Legal Officer at Scholer & Sons, LLC. Prior to his work there, Reynolds worked at Hutchison & Steffen, PLLC for nearly 15 years, ultimately serving as Partner and Senior Counsel. Reynolds received his B.A. and J.D. from Brigham Young University.
(Office of Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo)