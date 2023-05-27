According to a release from the Nevada Secretary of State's Office, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo will host a ceremonial signing of Senate Bill 406 to make it a felony to harass, threaten or intimidate election workers and/or poll observers with the intent to interfere in an election.
The Governor and Secretary of State will be joined by election workers from across Nevada for the signing on Tuesday, May 30.
Senate Bill 406 would make it a felony for anyone to threaten, intimidate, coerce and use violence against an election official.
It would also make it a felony to share personal information about an election worker without their consent.
In addition, the bill would also expand the election employees allowed to request their personal records, as well as their families be kept confidential through the Department of Motor Vehicles.
The full bill can be found below: