Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo hosted a ceremonial signing for Senate Bill 406 on Tuesday in Carson City.
Senate Bill 406 makes it a felony to harass, threaten or intimidate election workers and/or poll observers with the intent to interfere in an election.
It would also make it a felony to share personal information about an election worker without their consent.
In addition, the bill would also expand the election employees allowed to request their personal records, as well as their families be kept confidential through the Department of Motor Vehicles.
The full bill can be found below: