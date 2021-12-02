Mental health professionals have to be good listeners in their profession. However, on Thursday the roles were reversed. A group of local care providers were able to be heard, as they met with Governor Steve Sisolak in Reno. He toured and held a roundtable discussion at Quest Counseling & Consulting.
"It became clear in the discussion we had with the professionals here that the need is increasing exponentially for people on a multitude of issues, whether that's security, depression, it's you know drug issues, it's court ordered." said Sisolak.
"We've seen more people who before probably wouldn't have sought counseling, seek counseling because this pandemic has gone on for so long." said Jolene Dalluhn, the Executive Director of Quest Counseling & Consulting. "We also have had more people who maybe felt like they were managing their life okay before and had some serious trauma, substance abuse issues, mental health problems, but when the pandemic hit it became harder and harder for them to navigate daily life."
Staff had a list of quotes from clients who have been impacted by COVID-10 and wanted the Governor to know about their situation.
The list included the following statements:
"I have had a very difficult time getting unemployment. Not having that extra income has made it hard for my family. It affects my mental health. I felt proud to contribute with my job and now we don't know how we'll make it up right now."
-Brook H.
"As a parent of a child with special needs, I worry about my son and how COVID impacted him. Since COVID, he has spent more time at home than in school. It is hard for kids with special needs to try to fit with all mandates; they don't understand them. As a parent it's definitely hard in the pandemic; it's exhausting to navigate. I worry all the time and have been depressed."
-Leena L.
After hearing about the impacts of the pandemic and it's restrictions, the Governor said during an interview with press that he is aware of the toll masks mandates, COVID measures, and isolation has taken.
"We're still trying to keep people alive. We got a second case, you know Omicron came to the United States. And there's going to be more and more and more and it's going to see it come to Nevada, no doubt about it." Sisolak responded. "My number one priority is still keeping people alive and trying to get to a place where we can start reducing some of the regulations or easing up a little bit. That being said the only way we can get there is through vaccines."
According to Mental Health America, compared to the rest of the country Nevada has a higher number of adults with mental illness and lower rates of access to care. The Silver State is ranked 41 out of 51.
The seven measures that make up the ranking include:
- Adults with any mental illness
- Adults with substance use disorder in the past year
- Adult with serious thoughts of suicide
- Adults with any mental illness who are uninsured
- Adults with any mental illness who did not receive treatment
- Adults with any mental illness reporting unmet need
- Adults with disability who could not see a doctor due to costs
According to Mental Health America's data Nevada also ranked the worst state in the country for youth with mental illness, sitting at number 51 in 2021.
The Governor said, "There's different problems that different groups are facing but they're problems nonetheless. And I think what we're seeing in the national news and you see these tragedies nationwide, most of these are mental health issues, that's what's behind that and we need to get in front of them to prevent something really bad from happening in the future."
Challenges with staffing and overall workforce issues were also brought up.
Jollene Dalluhn, Quest's executive director said, "Everyone in the field is hiring we're all trying to hire from the same pool of people."
She said they've been having issues finding a psychiatrist, but it's been a problem for about seven years. So they've had to do without.
"We rely here and a lot of agencies rely on psychiatric nurse practitioners or practitioners in general and that has been a really great fit for our agency." she said.
While other challenges can't be solved over night, Dalluhn said many issues can still be solved if care providers work together and work with their state representatives. She also said federal funding has been helpful.
"It's allowed us to do what we do best and serve our people," said Dalluhn
But the Governor said he's pushing for more funding.
"Unfortunately mental health has been underfunded for decades. It's never been accepted in terms of funding. Adequately as it should, we look at physical health a lot more than we look at mental health and it's a complete picture we need to do a lot more." he added.
With the upcoming closure of Reno's West Hills Behavioral Hospital, Dalluhn said it could be difficult for some people, because after the hospital closes beds at other inpatient facilities could fill up, leaving others waiting for care.
Because Quest Counseling only provides outpatient services, they may not have beds, however, Dalluhn said people are always welcome to call their main line if they need help or are experiencing a crisis.
The number for Quest Counseling & Consulting is (775) 786-6880.