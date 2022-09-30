The head of Nevada’s Department of Corrections has resigned at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak in the wake of an escape by a convicted bombmaker that went unreported for four days.
Six corrections officers are also on paid administrative leave following the prison break from Southern Desert Correction Center near Las Vegas.
William Gittere, the deputy director of operations, will serve as the acting director for the department, effective immediately.
“My office will continue to work closely with the team at the Nevada Department of Corrections to ensure the safety and well-being of both NDOC employees and inmates who are in the State’s care,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “Corrections institutions across the nation are facing severe staffing shortages and together, we are working with NDOC to look at innovative ways to increase recruitment at all facilities within this state.”
The State’s investigation into the circumstances surrounding the recent escape is ongoing. Sisolak has ordered NDOC to conduct and complete a thorough investigation into this event as quickly as possible to ensure any lapses in protocol are immediately addressed.
Convicted Luxor bombmaker Porfirio Duarte-Herrera escaped on Sept. 23 from the medium-security prison where he was serving a life sentence for the deadly 2007 explosion. It wasn't until four days later that state corrections officials didn't realize that he was missing.
The Governor is planning to convene a small group of advisors to look specifically into the operations of Southern Desert Correctional Center.
Beginning next week, members of the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services are assisting NDOC staff to ensure the mental and physical wellbeing of every offender in NDOC’s custody including those at Southern Desert Correctional Center. DHHS staff will conduct a system examination of the behavioral and mental health practices in NDOC to ensure the highest level of care for those within the system is being provided.
If needed, DHHS staff will also provide immediate technical support to screen and treat inmates who may be in need of additional mental health care.
(Office of Governor Sisolak contributed to this report.)