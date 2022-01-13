After less than two months, members of Grace Church in Reno raised $701,579 to help women in Washoe County.
The church has a tradition of giving during the holiday season. Grace collects donations to support a cause every year. The original goal was to raise $300,000. However, from mid-November to the end of December, the amount of money collected exceeded their goal with more than $700,000 collected thanks to church members.
"Because the people have been changed by knowing God, they gave and they gave and they gave and they did something so much bigger," said Karen Durst, the executive pastor of Grace Church.
On Sunday, January 9, The Washoe County Human Services Agency (HSA) received the check of $701,579 from the people of Grace Church to help remodel the River House, which is currently the home of 24 women in the CrossRoads Women’s Program.
The Crossroads program provides housing and other services, generally for those who may be suffering from substance use, mental health conditions, or both. HSA receives funds from the county and state to support its programs. However, the HSA director, Amber Howell said donations from the community and its partners like Grace Church, helps it expand and serve more people.
HSA has been teaming up with the church since 2018 and in that time Crossroads has nearly tripled the number of women served in the county compared to years before. In the last four years, the River House alone has served 368 people.
Howell said the River house has been due for an upgrade though. Crossroads has several campuses in Washoe County including locations for men, women, and housing specific for women with children. However the River House is the oldest and it needs new furnishings, flooring, and upgrades to its plumbing system.
However, even in its current condition, residents of the River House say they're thankful for a roof over their head and a place to call home.
The HSA director said,"It is really a home first and then there's services where they can continue on their journey for sobriety."
Everything's functional, so it's just nice to have that and be able to take showers and have food and have shelter so everybody's grateful for that." said Kimberly Barrett, a resident of the River House.
Barrett is recovering from alcoholism. She said she started her journey to sobriety with Crossroads on October 21, 2021.
"It's changing my life and it's a new beginning for me and this program has given me everything that I ever needed." she said.
With the help of Crossroads services, Barrett will also be able to go back to school.
"This program is so worth it if anyone needs to reach out," Barrett said.
She's also a member of Grace Church. Barrett said she found out about its huge donation during a Sunday service.
Barrett added, "It's fantastic and I think it's an honor that they're doing that for us. I'm just really excited to be here and I'm just so thankful for the donation."
"We are all about grace here, that means our doors are wide open, our hearts are wide open for people wherever they're at right now," said Grace's executive pastor. "Whether they struggle with addiction, or homelessness or depression, or whatever, our arms are open for them and our hearts beat for them. So that ties in with why it means so much to be able to make this gift."