Great Full Gardens, in partnership with Root Ed, held a ribbon cutting ceremony and presentation for the newly installed modular greenhouse at Wooster High School.
Wooster High School is the 2nd Washoe County school to receive a greenhouse from Root Ed and Great Full Gardens and the 5th greenhouse to be installed in the community.
This installation was made possible in part from the money raised by Sierra Car Care’s Gas for Goodness program and fundraising efforts by Great Full Gardens, Wooster High School and Modular Greenhouses.
Built by the local company Modular Greenhouse, the 8 x 24’ state of the art greenhouse is specifically engineered to withstand high winds up to 130 mph in the northern Nevada area.
The installation began on July 12th, 2022.