A groundbreaking ceremony for the Debbie Smith Career and Technical Education Academy was held on Tuesday.
The state-of-the-art school is scheduled to open in August 2025.
The design for the new Career and Technical Education (CTE) Academy includes several buildings from the original Hug High School campus, while others have been demolished and will be replaced.
Debbie Smith Career and Technical Education Academy will join Academy of Arts, Careers & Technology (AACT) as a sister school, and both schools will offer a comprehensive high school education that includes CTE programming.
The school will provide spaces for the following Career and Technical Education (CTE) Academies: Culinary Arts & Nutrition, Engineering & Robotics, Marketing, Medical Careers, Natural Resources & Animal Sciences, Skilled Trades and Teaching & Training as well as space for athletics.
"Having specialized focused education on the things our kids need to learn in a modern world is really important for us to deliver on our WCSD promise, which includes preparing students for the future that they choose," said the President of the Washoe County School Board, Beth Smith.
RiSE Academy for Adult Education will also be moved to the location.
(Washoe County School District)