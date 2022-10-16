Whatever is in the recipe for a haunted town, Virginia City, Nevada, has it in spades. The historic mining town, located just 25 minutes from Reno, was once a booming metropolis, responsible for millions of dollars in silver and gold ore and the largest city between Denver and San Francisco.
Perhaps there’s something about these hills those miners didn’t want to leave behind, because tales of hauntings and paranormal experiences in this town have been plentiful as far back as the history books go.
To celebrate its haunted status, Virginia City officially dubs October as “Hauntober” and offers up numerous ways for visitors to have their own potential paranormal experience.
From attempting to sleep in a haunted hotel, to creepy tours and even lighted evening trains, the town becomes an epicenter of the supernatural all month long.
Below you can find a list of events occurring in Virgina City during October:
V&T Railroad Pumpkin Patch Train, Oct. 15 & 16 and 21-23, 11:20 a.m., 1:20 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.: A pumpkin patch is fall’s ultimate playground for kids so why not make an adventure of it with a train ride to the Gold Hill Pumpkin Patch. Purchase train tickets at VirginiaTruckee.com.
Canvas & Cocktails Painted Pumpkins, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.: Hosted by St. Mary’s Art Center, design your own pumpkin or gourd just in time for the holidays. Adults only. All skill levels welcome. Cost is $45 and all supplies included. Register in advance here.
Halloween Weekend and Halloween Night Events
Halloween Ghost Investigation and Sleepover at St. Mary’s Art Center, Oct. 27-31: St. Mary's Art Center is offering an opportunity to spend the night in this beautiful 1875 building. Originally built as a hospital for the Comstock miners, then abandoned for many years, St. Mary's was saved from demolition by Father Meinecke in 1964. Spend the evening with ghost investigative team, W.I.G.S. (Women Investigating Ghost Sightings) and explore the possibility of connecting with those who have walked the halls in the past. Details and reservations.
Electric Halloween Steam Train of Lights, Oct. 29-31, 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Get in the haunted spirit with a ride on this spooky, 40-minute round trip route that comes alive underneath the dark skies with brilliant LED lighting. Tickets available online.
Mackay Mansion Haunted House, Oct. 29-31, 7 p.m.: Be immersed in this haunted house, set in a 1950s hospital inside the historic Mackay Mansion. The doctor and staff will tour you through the facility where attendees will meet the many patients. Advance reservations are required. Cost is $25 for adults and $20 for children under 12. Register in advance here.
Fourth Ward School Museum’s Victorian All Hollow’s Eve Ball, Oct. 29, 7 – 10 p.m. – Disneyland’s European Haunted Mansion is a copy of this historic building. Explore it on the eve of Halloween with this adults-only evening, including music and dancing, a costume contest, flashlight tours, tarot readings, light snacks and drinks. For tickets visit FourthWardSchool.org.
Halloween Tricks, Treats and Art for Kids, St. Mary’s Art Center, Oct. 31.: Bring the kids for fun games, prizes, fun art projects and treats in the spookily decorated halls of the historic hospital property. Get tickets here.
Hauntober Parade, Oct. 31, 5 to 6 p.m.: Goblins of all ages dressed to scare are invited to participate in the Hauntober Parade on Halloween night. Adults, kids and even pets are encouraged to wear a costume and join in the parade and participate in the costume contest with prizes ranging from a bottle of Cemetery Gin to attraction passes. Check-in and costume contest starts at 4 p.m. at the Virginia City Jerky Company.
Virginia City Cemetery, Oct. 31, 5:30 to 11 p.m.: Once a year, on Halloween, the gates to the old Silver Terrace Cemetery stay open for visitors to stroll past dusk. Here, souls rest in peace but their stories live forever. Take a self-guided tour with the downloadable audio tour, available online. Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. Proceeds benefit the Comstock Cemetery Foundation. For more information, visit online.
Hauntober Safe Trick-or-Treating, Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.: Stick around after the parade for safe trick-or-treating at the many shops along the boardwalk