On this World AIDS Day, the Washoe County Health District is reminding everyone to get tested for Sexually Transmitted Infections.
The Health District’s Sexual Health Program offers numerous HIV and other STI testing opportunities, many of which are free or low-cost to the community, as well as other confidential services.
Call 775-328-2470 for an appointment or more information. WCHD also has Walk-In Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The U.S. theme for World AIDS Day 2022 is “Putting Ourselves to the Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV”. Of the approximately 1.2 million people in the U.S. are living with HIV – about 13%, or 1 in 7 are unaware of their status and need testing, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). Around 40% of new HIV infections in the United States come from people who do not know they are living with HIV because they have not been tested.
Also, according to DHHS, HIV disproportionately impacts certain populations, particularly in communities of color, and among gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men. Nevada and Washoe County follow national trends. In Washoe County, 38 HIV/AIDS cases have been reported in 2022, which is close to average from what’s been reported the last few years. Nevada ranks 6th highest in the U.S. for new HIV diagnoses and 8th for rates of people living with HIV.
WCHD urges community members between the ages of 13-64 to be tested for HIV at least once in their lifetime and at least annually if they engage in condomless sexual contact or share syringes. Community members are encouraged to ask their healthcare providers for testing and providers are asked to offer HIV and STI testing as a routine service.
Though HIV continues to affect the health and well-being of thousands of Americans, more tools are available to help prevent HIV. Medication to prevent acquisition of HIV, PrEP is 99% effective among people who have sexual risk for HIV acquisition. People living with HIV, that are on their medications and achieve viral suppression, will not transmit HIV sexually to their partners. Prompt diagnosis and linkage to treatment are essential to achieve further declines in HIV infections and better health for those living with HIV.
(Washoe County Health District contributed to this report.)