The Washoe County Health District – Air Quality Management Division has rescinded a Stage 3 Air Quality Emergency Episode due to improved air quality in the region. There are no smoke-related warnings or advisories in Washoe County at this time.
The Mosquito Fire, burning west of Lake Tahoe, was the primary cause of the poor air quality in Washoe County recently. It’s been reported that recent rain decreased fire behavior significantly, which contributed to better air quality in our area.
They encourage residents to monitor air quality by going to www.AirNow.gov.
AQMD can issue a Stage 1, Stage 2, Stage 3, and Stage 4 Emergency Episode with the Stage 4 being the most severe. More information on the stages can be found here.
Visit OurCleanAir.com for additional information on the Air Quality Management Division.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Washoe County Health District – Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) has issued a Stage 3 Emergency Episode due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire burning west of Lake Tahoe. The NowCast air quality index (AQI) for the Reno-Sparks area was over 350 and in the “Hazardous,” category on Wednesday morning, which was much worse than expected due to increased fire activity.
The Health District supports decisions by local organizations, including the University of Nevada, Reno and the Washoe County School District, to cancel classes and events.
Sign up for Washoe County Air Quality updates here.
⚠️During this time of hazardous air, Dr. Jeffrey E. Terrell, director of the Michigan Sinus Center, demonstrates how to build an air purifier with a HEPA filter for about $25 with parts from your local hardware store. View: https://t.co/J3m8boQGrg— Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) September 14, 2022
The Stage 3 Emergency Episode was issued because the PM2.5 AQI is expected to be over 200 for a 24-period of time. This is the second time AQMD has issued a Stage 3 Emergency Episode; the first being in August 2021 due to the Caldor Fire.
Residents are encouraged to follow air quality updates in Reno-Sparks, click here; for information on what the air quality index colors mean, click here.
Measures residents can do include:
- Stay indoors and reduce activity
- Make sure windows and doors closed in your home.
- Consult your physician for health questions, especially those with heart and lung issues.
- Create a clean air room
AQMD can issue a Stage 1, Stage 2, Stage 3, and Stage 4 Emergency Episode with the Stage 4 being the most severe. More information on the stages can be found here.
Visit OurCleanAir.com for additional information on the Air Quality Management Division
(Washoe County Health District)