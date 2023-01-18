The tinsel may have come down, but cases of flu are “widespread” in Nevada, as reported by the CDC.
Doctors and health care advocates are urging people to get the flu vaccine, saying it’s not too late since cases usually peaking between December and February.
Nevada has seen record numbers of flu cases since the first of the year, indicating the flu season is far from over for the Silver State.
“The protection provided by this year’s seasonal flu vaccine is better than we’ve had in recent years. It covers four strains of the flu and gives the recipient a boost in immunity. Because most of the viruses seen this flu season are a match for the types found in the vaccine, this year’s flu vaccine is highly effective. There is even a version that is egg free, so that every person over the age of six months may receive this year’s vaccine,” said Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell (Dr. BCW), Saint Mary's Urgent Care Medical Director and Physician, and Regional Clinical Director for Carbon Health. She continued, “The peak flu season is just hitting, if you haven’t been immunized for this year’s flu, now is the time.”
For information on where to obtain a flu vaccine, contact your health care provider or go to Home | Immunize Nevada