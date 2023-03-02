On Tuesday, Nevada State Senator. Fabian Doñate held the first hearing of Senate Bill SB-92 that revises provisions relating to sidewalk vendors.
The purpose of the bill is to legitimize street food vendors and provide a framework for opportunities to operate in compliance as a small business and workforce unit.
The bill is looking to make it accessible for vendors to obtain a vendor license and stop the criminalization of street vendors. Also, it will reduce the risk of vendor exploitation, or working under a person, due to their legal status or license documentation requirements.
During the hearing, street vendors stood in solidarity in Las Vegas in front of the Grant Sawyer building and had their stories told by Jose Rivera of Make the Road NV before legislative members.