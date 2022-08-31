September 1st is the first day of meteorological fall but the summer heat continues.
The National Weather Service in Reno issued a Heat Advisory for the Truckee Meadows beginning at 11am Friday and going through Tuesday, September 6 until 9pm. Not only will it be hot during the day but it will still be warm at night.
Heat related illness has a greater chance of happening when you’ve been exposed to the heat for a long period of time. The elderly and very young are the most vulnerable, but it can happen to anyone. Which is why people need to be cautious over the holiday weekend.
“We’ve got to make sure that we’re drinking water, taking breaks, we’re wearing the proper clothing, really to reduce the chance of experiencing a heat related emergency,” said Adam Heinz, the executive director of REMSA Health.
Water is your best option, but something to replace your electrolytes like Gatorade is important too. Meanwhile, alcohol can spread up the dehydration process.
Heinz says we should be drinking half our body weight in ounces and not all at once. Lots of people are going for walks earlier in the day too.
“I just find the shade and hide from the sun”, said local Ryan Gary.
We can’t forget about our pets either. The cement can burn their paws. REMSA says to avoid the heat of the day between 11am and 5pm each afternoon. Heinz says heat illness starts with cramping, and if it progresses then it goes to exhaustion followed by heat stroke. Heat Stroke requires immediate medical treatment.
The average high this time of year in Reno is 89 degrees, but we’ll be about ten degrees above that through the weekend. September 5 is the latest 100 degree day recorded at the Reno Airport and was set back in 2020.