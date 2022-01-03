Elizabeth Holmes
MGN

The jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is unable to reach a unanimous verdict on three of the 11 criminal counts she faces, according to a note from the panel read aloud in court.

The eight men and four women who will determine Holmes’ fate spent much of their holiday season behind closed doors in a San Jose, California, courthouse weighing reams of evidence presented during a three-month trial that captivated Silicon Valley.

Jurors have spent roughly 40 hours spread across seven days in deliberation so far.

