The ability to support the 5,500 officially registered vehicles and the more than 300,000 attendees can only happen with the fuel that makes the 10-day Hot August Nights event run – volunteer members.
The nearly 400 volunteer members are responsible for ensuring that each event over the 10 days happens – from the Show-n-Shines, nightly cruises, entertainment and everything in between.
In recognition of National Volunteer Week, Hot August Nights invites anyone interested in becoming a part of the Hot August Nights volunteer team to attend a Volunteer Recruitment Event taking place Friday, April 14, 2023, from 5 – 8 p.m. at the National Automobile Museum, located at 1 Museum Dr. in Reno.
Attendees will learn more about the organization, talk about committee involvement and sign up for 2023 while hearing from current volunteers about the benefits of being involved.
Annually, nearly 200 volunteer members support Hot August Nights and Hot August Nights Foundation. Membership is required at an annual contribution of $40 to cover the costs of incentives like parties and dinners, as well as materials provided including a polo, hat and other supplies.
“The benefits far outweigh the membership cost, after all that’s about what it takes for two people to go out to dinner,” said Deny Dotson, executive director for Hot August Nights. “Hands down, we couldn’t do what we do without our volunteers. They are the first to be there and the last to leave. This is their event. Our volunteers also keep things moving year-round by supporting our five-member staff team in areas such as administration, the Hot August Nights Foundation community outreach programs and the support we lend through the year to other organizations and groups.”
National Volunteer Week takes place April 16 – 22, 2023 and is designed to generate awareness about the positive impacts of volunteering in your local communities and to say, “thank you,” for putting others first.
“I didn’t think that when I signed up as a volunteer that I would receive much more than the t-shirt and goodies,” said Corrinne Carmignani, a Hot August Nights volunteer since 2010. “I was new to the area and thought it would be a great way to get connected. Through volunteering, I was rewarded with much more including friendships and supporting a community event that gives back in so many ways. Plus, it’s incredibly fun and rewarding work that I look forward to. I’m the true winner through all of it.”
Information on becoming a volunteer is available online at HotAugustNights.net/volunteer-member including membership benefits and an application for 2023.
Hot August Nights’ main event returns to Reno for its 36th annual event, Aug. 1 – 6, 2023, with the official kickoff July 28 – 29 in Virginia City.
Registration is open now at HotAugustNights.net