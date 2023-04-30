The Procter Hug High School Academic Olympics Team recently took home the first-place trophy in a fierce competition with other schools in northern Nevada.
Led by Coach Keith Roberts, the five-student team answered questions in a variety of categories including current events, social studies, literature, economics, math and fine arts.
As the competition went down to the wire, the Hug High School team answered the final question correctly and brought top honors home to Hug High School.
“It has been a pleasure to work with these guys this year,” said Coach Roberts, who also teaches English and Gifted and Talented classes at Hug High School. “They’ve been dedicated and gracious every step of the way. We lost our senior leaders from last year’s championship team, and it was great to see younger kids and new recruits step up and fill the void. They’re going to be a hard act to follow next year.”
“I am so proud of our Hug Hawk scholars!” said Hug High School Principal Cristina Oronoz. “They are committed to learning, excel academically and are great role models. Their teamwork, collaboration and caring nature make them exceptional. This competition is not easy, and their hard work paid off.”
Students practice for Academic Olympics competitions throughout the year, learning facts about more than a dozen areas of study and knowledge.
The actual competitions resemble the game show “Jeopardy” or a College Bowl event, with a fast-paced series of questions covering those areas of knowledge. Each school has up to six members on its team, and most questions have a five-second time limit, or 10-second time limit for answers requiring computation.
Teams are assigned a subject category and then attempt to correctly answer all the questions posed by the moderator within the time allowed. Team participants are selected based on test scores, recommendations from school staff members and dedication to the Academic Olympic team’s year-round work.
“If there is one word to describe this group of kids, it would be ‘impressive,’” said Amy Marable, who coordinated this year’s event. “Their knowledge spans centuries of history with topics and events from all around the world, as well as complex concepts in math and science. It was so much fun to watch them compete and work together to answer such challenging questions.”
Members of Hug High School’s winning team include: Reagan Morrell, Mickael Hodges, Aelliana Murray, Miles Dubois, Cecelia Arroyo and Haiden Fox-Howells. They are pictured below at the competition with Coach Roberts