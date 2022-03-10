Investigators from the Carson City Sheriff's Office and Lyon County Sherriff's Office says they have found human remains of a California man who has been missing since June, 2020.
On June 21 2020, a 26-year-old Redding California resident, Jered Stefansky was reported missing to the Redding Police Department.
Jered was last seen on June 19, 2020 as he left Redding and traveled to the Carson City/ Moundhouse area.
Jered was expected to meet with people he knew on Martin Drive in Moundhouse and return to Redding on June 19th but Jered never returned to his home in Redding.
The Redding Police Department forwarded the missing persons report to the Carson City Sheriff’s Office and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
On March 16 2021, human remains were located in a shallow grave at a remote area near Rye Patch Reservoir in Pershing County Nevada.
The human remains were sent to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office in Reno for examination.
On December 14 2021, The Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office notified the Carson City Sheriff’s Office that the human remains found at Rye Patch Reservoir were identified as being Jered Stefansky through DNA testing.
Jered Stefanksy’s family was notified of Jered’s remains being located.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Hatley (775)283-7852, Sgt Craig Lowe (775) 283-7815, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office (775) 463-660, Pershing County Sheriff’s Office (775) 273-2641 or Secret Witness (775)322-4900