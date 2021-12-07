The statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that drew violent protests to Charlottesville, Virginia, will be melted down and made into new art.
The city decided to donate the bronze statue to an African American heritage center after a council meeting that stretched into Tuesday morning.
The “Swords Into Plowshares” plan to create public art with the melted-down metal is supported by groups of people descended from slaves at the University of Virginia and Monticello.
The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center's director, Andrea Douglas, says they hope to transform something that was toxic into something beautiful.
Meanwhile, preliminary work is underway to remove the enormous pedestal that until recently held the statue.
A crew started erecting scaffolding around the pedestal Monday afternoon.
It's one of the first steps in what’s expected to be a weeks-long process.
Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration announced plans Sunday to remove the pedestal, which sits in the middle of a traffic circle along the capital city’s historic Monument Avenue.
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)