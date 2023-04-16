Police in Mississippi say a man was arrested after a traffic stop revealed a hidden handgun inside a quesadilla from Taco Bell.
The Picayune Police Department says that on Friday, April 14, officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation.
While officers were conducting the traffic stop, the passenger of the vehicle concealed a handgun inside a folded quesadilla in a Taco Bell bag.
Officers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle.
During the search, officers located a distribution amount of methamphetamine, liquid heroin, and drug paraphernalia.
Devin P. Mitchell was subsequently charged with Possession of Controlled Substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Weapon by Felon and Possession of Paraphernalia.
The driver was cited for a traffic violation and released at the scene.