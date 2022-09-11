Separated bike paths in downtown Reno are the first of their kind in the state and revitalizing the area by bringing more people and families to the area daily. But with more people on bikes and scooters, there are challenges - challenges that cities around the world have faced and resolved.
This week, city, county, and state leaders will learn from international experts who have advised hundreds of cities around the world on how to modernize road for the safety of students, tourists, employees, children, and families as they begin to use more efficient transportation methods.
Representatives from the Dutch Cycling Embassy, on a trade mission for the Embassy of the Netherlands, will be in Reno starting Monday for a three-day conference, examining our roads, intersection by intersection, and taking a broad holistic view.
Monday evening there will be a public event at Patagonia downtown where hundreds are expected to attend a movie and panel discussion with the experts.
“This is an exciting time for Reno and our state and we need to embrace experts who have been through these kinds of changes to learn from their experiences,” said Ky Plaskon, President of the Truckee Meadows Bicycle Alliance. “Reno is taking bold steps and setting an example for the rest of the state to solve parking problems, traffic congestion, and safety issues; and improve the economy, our health, and the environment. The benefits are boundless.”
For more information regarding the experts please visit Royal HaskoningDHV and Dick Van Veen.