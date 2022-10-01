The Placer County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies found what they believe to be human remains in Foresthill earlier this week.
Just before 7:30 a.m. on September 28th, Placer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on Cold Springs Drive, in Foresthill.
When deputies arrived at the location, they found what appeared to be human remains.
Detectives immediately launched an investigation and continue to search for information to determine what occurred.
The sheriff's office want to reassure community members they don’t believe there is any imminent threat or danger to them at this time.
This is an active investigation and more information will be provided to our community when we are able to share it.
If anyone has information on this case, please call the investigations tip line at: (530) 889-7853.