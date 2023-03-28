An investigation is underway after one person was shot in the leg late Monday night in the parking lot of Silver Lake Elementary School.
Reno Police tell us the isolated incident happened after 11:15 p.m. near Red Baron and Moya Blvds.
Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a fight broke out in a nearby park and then led to the shooting.
Police say at least three men were involved, and they are looking for one of them – there’s no immediate description of that person.
If you have any information that can help authorities, you can call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.