Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... The Poodle burn scar in... Central Washoe County in western Nevada... * Until 715 PM PDT. * At 417 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Poodle Burn Scar. Between 0.3 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Poodle. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around the Poodle Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the Poodle Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... mainly rural areas of Central Washoe County including NV Highway 447 from south of Squaw Creek Reservoir north through Jones Canyon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Poodle Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

...SHOWERS AND STRONG THUNDERSTORMS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING... * LOCATIONS... - Showers and thunderstorms are developing as anticipated this afternoon across northeastern California, western Nevada, and the Sierra Nevada. Thunderstorm coverage will increase across these areas as the afternoon goes on. * HAZARDS... - Thunderstorms will be capable of producing frequent cloud-to- ground lightning, heavy rainfall, localized flooding, small hail, and gusty winds in excess of 40 mph. Blowing dust will also be possible across areas of dry ground where wetting rainfall has not occurred this past week. * PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... - If outdoors, keep your eyes to the sky and be prepared to seek shelter inside a building if you see lightning or hear thunder. - Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. - Residents living in or immediately downstream of burn areas should maintain awareness for potential flooding and debris flows. - If caught in dust, pull off the road and turn off all lights. Delay travel if possible.