The local chapter of Make-A-Wish, serving children with critical illnesses in northern Nevada, is the beneficiary of the auction of a 1984 Jeep CJ7 built by then 17-year-old Jasper Halford.
The vehicle was auctioned off for $40,000 at Hot August Nights Collector Car Auction on Friday, August 5 by Motorsport Auction Group (MAG Auctions).
Inspired by the Make-A-Wish Messages of Hope that celebrities and wish kids were recording for children waiting for their wishes to come true during the pandemic, Halford decided to take the extra parts he had and build a Jeep CJ7 to auction off and donate to help grant more wishes.
Halford, now in college, will see the culmination of his creation, “The Wish Jeep,” auctioned off at Hot August Nights.
“A wish granted brings a child battling a critical illness so much hope,” Make-A-Wish Northeastern & Central California and Northern Nevada Interim CEO Karen Davis said. “The efforts that Jasper took upon himself to build this incredible vehicle is so inspiring. We’re incredibly grateful to him, to MAG Auctions and our longtime partner Hot August Nights and we look forward to utilizing the vital funds it raises at auction to grant more wishes.”
As of August 5, 2022, there are 844 children within the chapter suffering from a critical illness that are waiting for their wish to be granted, and 100% of the proceeds from the Wish Jeep will be donated to grant wishes to those children.
“We at Hot August Nights are so pleased that we can partner with Jasper and Make-A-Wish to auction this one-of-a-kind Jeep off to help grant more wishes,” Alan Tom, Executive Director at Hot August Nights, said. “We as an organization know first-hand the impact a wish has on a child, their family and often times a community, having donated $25,000 to Make-A-Wish over the past six years. What Jasper has accomplished at such a young age isn’t just a noble deed, but an impressive one as well. This Jeep is truly special and the lucky bidder who wins this will have lots of fun taking it on and off the road!”
To date, MAG Auctions has raised over $450,000 for local organizations, including vehicles benefiting Make-A-Wish, the Humane Society and the Hot August Nights Foundation at this year’s auction.
To learn more about Jasper, his story and their local Make-A-Wish chapter, you can visit wish.org/canv.